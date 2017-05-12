Arrest Made in Modesto Gas Station Clerk’s Stabbing

MODESTO — Modesto Police say a man has been arrested in connection with the deadly stabbing of a gas station clerk.

Lester Portillo, 23, was arrested at his home Thursday.

Investigators say Portillo got into an argument with 32-year-old Jagjeet Singh over the sale of cigarettes on May 4 at Hatch Food and Gas. Police said Portillo left and came back later, wearing different clothes as Singh was closing up for the day, and stabbed the man.

Portillo was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for murder.