At-Risk Teen Missing Out of Elk Grove

ELK GROVE — Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk teenager who fled Friday from his home in Elk Grove.

Family members told the Elk Grove Police Department that Angel Parra, 17, was suicidal.

Before leaving his Lady Bird Court residence around 8:15 p.m., the 17-year-old reportedly cut himself and made suicidal threats.

Parra is Hispanic, 5-feet-9-inches tall and 170 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, black sweatpants, dark colored shoes and a camouflage backpack.

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding Parra’s whereabouts call 916-691-5246.