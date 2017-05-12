At-Risk Teen Missing Out of Elk Grove

Posted 11:02 PM, May 12, 2017, by , Updated at 11:01PM, May 12, 2017

ELK GROVE — Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding an at-risk teenager who fled Friday from his home in Elk Grove.

Angel Parra, 17 (Credit: Elk Grove Police Department)

Family members told the Elk Grove Police Department that Angel Parra, 17, was suicidal.

Before leaving his Lady Bird Court residence around 8:15 p.m., the 17-year-old reportedly cut himself and made suicidal threats.

Parra is Hispanic, 5-feet-9-inches tall and 170 pounds with curly black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweater, black sweatpants, dark colored shoes and a camouflage backpack.

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding Parra’s whereabouts call 916-691-5246.