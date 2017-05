VACAVILLE — Vaca Pena Middle School was briefly locked down Friday after police say a student brought a BB gun to school.

Officers were called to the campus and found the gun, which looked like a real handgun, in the backpack of a 15-year-old.

Vaca Pena Middle Sch briefly on lockdown this am for report of student with gun. Gun located. Student charged. #vacapd pic.twitter.com/sl07VkcNLz — Vacaville Police (@VacavillePolice) May 12, 2017

The student was arrested and charged with bringing a weapon onto school grounds.