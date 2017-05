Please enable Javascript to watch this video

John Javidan, event manager, joined Gary and Lori to talk about the upcoming BerryFest Strawberry Festival. He also brought along a few of his friends that will be part of the event. Enjoy games, rides, animals, exhibits, food, an adventure faire, live music and much more at this fun packed festival.

More info:

BerryFest Strawberry Festival

Saturday & Sunday

Roseville Fairgrounds

800 All America City Blvd, Roseville

Facebook: BerryFest Strawberry Festival