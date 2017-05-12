Bus Carrying Tesla Employees to Stockton Rear Ends Car, Off-Duty Officer Killed

TRACY — One person was killed Friday morning after being rear-ended by a bus on Interstate 580 west of Tracy, the California Highway Patrol said.

KRON-4 reported the bus was carrying Tesla employees to Stockton. The station also reported the person killed was an off-duty law enforcement officer.

The CHP first reported the crash shortly after 7 a.m. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but eastbound traffic was severely impacted after the crash blocked several lanes.

One person on the bus was said to have minor injuries.