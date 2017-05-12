Detectives Link 6 Northern California Bank Robberies to Sacramento Man

FOLSOM — Detectives were able to solve six Northern California bank robberies after the arrest of a Sacramento man May 4, including two that occurred more than 10 years ago.

Clayton Smith was arrested in Rancho Cordova for allegedly robbing the Folsom El Dorado Savings Bank on 300 East Bidwell Street.

The 44-year-old is suspected of robbing the bank on April 20, his fourth robbery this year. The three additional robberies occurred in the Bay Area.

Donald Rowberry of the Folsom Police Department reports that Smith robbed two other banks in 1995.

Officials are working to uncover any additional robberies connected to Smith.

Smith has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and his bail is set at $1 million.