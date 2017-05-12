Fleet of Electric School Buses Unveiled in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- State-of-the-art school buses were on display Friday morning at the Martin Luther King Jr. Technology Academy in Sacramento, as part of the country's largest rollout of a fleet of electric school buses yet.

The totally electric and emission-free buses can get anywhere from 70 to 100 miles on a single charge.

Thanks to funds from California's Cap and Trade program, more than two dozen of the buses will be delivered to the Twin Rivers, Elk Grove and Sacramento school districts.

"We plan on making our fleet 100 percent green," Twin Rivers Unified School District Superintendent Timothy Shannon said.

Rep. Doris Matsui, who was on hand at the event, says the routes for the buses will be heavily focused on the disadvantaged communities in the Sacramento area.

"A lot of people who live in disadvantaged communities do not have the advantages of clean air and public health and all that, so we feel everyone needs to be a part of this," Matsui said.

The $300,000 cost of an electric bus is steep compared to a diesel bus, which normally runs about $100,000, but supporters say districts save money in the long run by not having to spend as much on repairs.

The buses will be in service next school year.