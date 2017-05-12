Health Officials: Hundreds Sickened by Norovirus in Yolo County Schools

WOODLAND — Yolo County health officials say more than 952 students, teachers and staff have been sickened by Norovirus at schools in the county.

Norovirus symptoms include stomach cramps, vomiting and diarrhea. It’s highly contagious and commonly spreads through touching contaminated surfaces, consuming contaminated food or drink or being in close contact with someone who is infected. Symptoms last up to three days.

The Yolo County Health & Human Services Agency offered a breakdown of who different schools and districts were affected: