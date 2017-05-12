Homeless Veteran Looks For Way to Live Near Wife’s Nursing Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISON, Colo. -- A recently homeless man wants nothing more than to be near his beloved wife who is living in a nursing home in Morrison, Colorado.

After losing his job and becoming homeless, Steve Morrow’s future is uncertain. After 34 years of marriage, the love between Morrow and his wife is as strong as ever.

“I love you so much,” Morrow told his wife Janet outside the nursing home Thursday afternoon.

"I love you so much, too,” Janet Morrow replied.

The proof of Steve Morrow's love can be found in a handwritten note left at the post office. In it, Morrow asks for a place to park his van near the nursing home.

“So that I can see my wife every day,” Morrow wrote.

Morrow, a 64-year-old Air Force veteran, worked for decades at a Denver-area box manufacturing plant until 18 months ago.

“They called everyone into the break room and said this is it, we’re closing the doors,” Morrow said.

A month earlier, Janet Morrow, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease, was forced into a nursing home.

Steve Morrow has found it hard to bounce back after more than a year of being unemployed and suffering from back and joint injuries. He is living in a Denver motel and said he can only afford a few more days.

“I’m on the streets then,” Steve Morrow said. “I have no place else to go.”

One of his few belongings, a van, is now Morrow's only hope. His mission is to find a spot to rent for his van near the nursing home. He’s prepared to live in it to be near his wife. After 34 years of marriage and facing tremendous adversity, Steve Morrow's devotion doesn’t stop.

Anyone interested in helping can email michael.konopasek@kdvr.com.