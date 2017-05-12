Man Sentenced to 9 Years for Spencer Stone Stabbing

SACRAMENTO — The man accused of stabbing Spencer Stone, the hometown hero who helped stop a terror attack on a French train, was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison.

In October 2015, less than two months after Stone tackled a gunman on a Paris-bound train, James Tran stabbed Stone three times during a fight between their friends in midtown Sacramento.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to attempted murder March 10.

Back in 2007 Tran was arrested on several weapons and drug charges and investigators said he had gang ties.