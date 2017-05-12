Mother’s Day Food & Gift Options

KP International Market is a one stop shop for everything you need this Mother's Day. They have a variety of gifts to choose from with some items available at 30% off. In addition to offering great gifts, KP International offers fantastic dining options as well. The Red Alcove Restaurant is a great place to have a Mother's Day feast. Find everything you need for your mom at KP International Market.
More info:
KP International Market
10971 Olson Drive, Rancho Cordova
(916) 853-8058
Sac-KP-International.com
Facebook: KP International Market
Twitter: @KPIMSAC