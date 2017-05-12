Al is joined by his V101.1 co-host, Ashley Caprice, is this segment of "Movies with Big Al." They screened the trailers for "Snatched" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Go out and watch a movie this weekend and listen to Al and Ashley on V Mornings every weekday from 5:30-10am on V101.1
Al is joined by his V101.1 co-host, Ashley Caprice, is this segment of "Movies with Big Al." They screened the trailers for "Snatched" and "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword." Go out and watch a movie this weekend and listen to Al and Ashley on V Mornings every weekday from 5:30-10am on V101.1