Sacramento Expects Millions in Economic Impact from Amgen Tour of California

SACRAMENTO -- With the opening leg of the 2017 Amgen Tour of California Men's Race kicking off in Sacramento Sunday, and the third leg of the women's competition starting in Elk Grove and finishing in Sacramento Saturday, organizers are very optimistic about about all the people and money coming into the capital city this weekend.

"We put our economic impact at $4 million," said director of the Sacramento Sports Commission Mike Sophia.

The financial impact estimates are based on the needs of both riders and fans, including hotels, food and miscellaneous purchases.

The recent NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, which saw opening round games at the Golden 1 Center, was estimated to bring in more than $5 million in economic impact to the Sacramento area. However, the Amgen Tour of California is a little harder to predict.

"We knew with the basketball tournament there would be 17,000 fans at each game, there could be 30,000 fans for the cycling races, but it's a big area and hard to tell," Sophia said.

At the Mike's Bikes location in midtown Sacramento, staff anticipate an uptick in customers following this weekend's racing.

"After the race people start thinking they need to upgrade some stuff, so we'll start seeing some more road bike sales and also in clothing too," says assistant manager Andrew Van Tassel.