Shasta County Deputy Injured After Crashing into Power Pole

ANDERSON — A Shasta County Sheriff’s deputy was injured Friday after he struck a power pole along Highway 273.

Around 5:40 a.m., the deputy was on his way to southwest Anderson following a domestic violence call.

The deputy’s car left the right side of the roadway then crashed into the power pole. He was ejected as his patrol car rolled over multiple times along the side of the highway near Parallel Road.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reports that the deputy is in fair but stable condition at Mercy Hospital.

Officials have not said how the deputy’s car left the roadway prior to the crash.