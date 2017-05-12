Teen Brothers Killed in Fruitridge Road Shooting Remembered at Vigil

SACRAMENTO — Around 50 people showed up to a vigil held Friday for two teenage brothers killed in a shooting on Fruitridge Road just one day prior.

Family, friends and classmates all gathered at Mae Fong Park to remember Daniel Robert Murti, 19, and Sergio Murti, 15.

The crowd came together hours after the first suspect in the double homicide, Hieu Hoang, was found and arrested.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department says they are still searching for a second man involved in the double homicide, which detectives believe was not random.

Angel Gonzalez, the mother of the two boys, started a GoFundMe page asking for donations to help with funeral costs.