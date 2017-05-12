Toddler Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery After Babysitter Allegedly ‘Disciplined’ Her

BROWNSVILLE — While babysitting a group of children in a Yuba County mountain town Thursday, a teenager allegedly “disciplined” a toddler, sending her to the hospital where she underwent emergency brain surgery.

When Gia Faye’s 16-year-old babysitter called 911, medical personnel discovered the unconscious toddler with suspicious injuries.

Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies were then called to the home on La Porte Road near Aero Way. There they arrested the 16-year-old on suspicion of felony child abuse as well as an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County.

The teen was at the Brownsville residence looking after Gia and three other children, all ranging in age from infancy to 5 years old, according to Yuba County officials.

When deputies interviewed the babysitter he told them that Gia’s head injury was the result of him “attempting to discipline” the girl.

In a GoFundMe set up by Gia’s mother, Jessica Lamar, the woman alleges the story behind the toddler’s injuries is far more complex.

“He has confessed to slamming her against the wall for allegedly sneaking candy and there was a significant time laps [sic] from when he called me and I called 911 to when he called 911,” Lamar wrote. “My 5 year old saw and said he was stricking [sic] her with a towel tryin [sic] to wake her up.”

While Gia recovers from surgery, her mother tells FOX40 she forgives the teenager who has been booked into juvenile hall.