Westbound Highway 50 Closed at Placerville Drive Following Rollover Crash

PLACERVILLE — Westbound Highway 50 was closed at Placerville Drive following a rollover crash.

All traffic along the westbound lanes was being diverted away from the scene of the collision, according to a post by CHP Placerville at 6:42 p.m. As of 7:07 p.m. the highway was reopened.

A single vehicle was involved in the incident and officials report that the person inside sustained minor injuries.

