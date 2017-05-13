18-Year-Old Shot, Killed at Rocklin Party, Witnesses Sought

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff’s Department is looking for witnesses after an 18-year-old was shot at party overnight Saturday.

Just after midnight authorities were called to a party in a commercial business complex on Tinker Road in unincorporated Rocklin for a shooting.

When deputies arrived they say the scene was chaotic and many people were fleeing for safety.

Elk Grove resident Roderick Donell Totton, 18, was found outside the party suffering from a gunshot wound. Totton was transferred to Sutter Roseville Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities say the party was heavily promoted on social media.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call them at 530-889-7844.