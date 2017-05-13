Amgen Tour of California Stage 3 Women’s Race Ends in Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Amgen Tour of California Stage 3 Women's Race started in Elk Grove Saturday morning and ended in Sacramento by the capitol.

A total of 84 female cyclists competed in Stage 3, with cyclist Coryn Rivera coming out on top. Katie Hall has taken the overall lead among the women thus far.

Tomorrow, the cyclists will compete in the fourth and final stage for women by riding around Sacramento in a 90-minute race.

The men's race also starts tomorrow and by the end of the weekend around 30,000 to 40,000 spectators are expected to attend.

Mike Sophia, director of the Sacramento Sports Commission, says they project that the races will bring in $4 million to the Sacramento area. The city also gets a lot of national and international exposure as a result of races like this.