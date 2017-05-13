Excess Driftwood Washes Up on Folsom Lake Shores

FOLSOM — A day in the 70s brought many people out to Folsom Lake Saturday, and while there’s an abundance of water thanks to a recent record wet season, there’s also the thousands of tons of driftwood clogging shores and piling up on parking lots.

“Its right here, its 50 to 100 feet out (in the water) it’s really bad, worse I’ve ever seen,” said park-goer Dixie Woodworth as she strolled the lakeside.

State Park Rangers tell FOX40 that no beaches were shutdown Saturday because of all the wood and logs, however, there was one area that was off-limits to people.

That section, on the west side of the lake, now houses heavy machinery run by the Lionudakis company out of Escalon.

A worker tells FOX40 the company and its crew members have been out on the lake for about a week now, clearing what they estimate to be around 7,000 tons of debris.

Utilizing multiple tug boats to gather up wood and bringing in their own lumber to corral the smaller pieces, crews expect it will be weeks before they leave.