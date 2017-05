SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe Fire reports that three people were hospitalized Saturday following a head-on collision involving four cars.

The collision blocked Highway 89 just north of Cascade Lake for close to an hour starting around 3:23 p.m., according to CHP South Lake Tahoe.

Officials did not say what led up to the collision and have not identified those involved.

