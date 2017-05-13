Illinois Hospital Hostage Situation Over; Suspect Killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENEVA, Ill. — An hours-long hostage situation involving an inmate and a hospital employee at Delnor Hospital has ended.

According to the Kane County Sheriff, an inmate who was being treated at the hospital Saturday was able to grab a correctional officer’s gun. He then grabbed a female hospital employee at gunpoint.

FOX40 sister station WGNTV reports that the hostage standoff was underway near the E.R. of the hospital for more than four hours.

Officials fatally shot the suspect. The hospital employee is reportedly OK.

The City of Geneva issued the following statement Saturday afternoon:

The Delnor Hospital campus along Randall Road is closed as the Geneva Police Department responds to a hostage situation that started around 12:30 p.m. May 13. The public is encouraged to stay out of the area as police deal with this standoff. If people have a non-emergency concern requiring care, please seek attention at another medical facility. Delnor Hospital personnel and medics are ready with ambulances to transport those coming to the hospital requiring immediate emergency attention. Geneva Police will be providing updates as more information becomes available.

