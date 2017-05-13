Sacramento Police Investigating Homicide After a Woman was Found Dead in Her Home

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in the 300 block of Silver Eagle Road.

The call came in at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The man calling told police he went to the home to check on the woman and got no response after knocking on the door.

When police arrived they found the woman dead inside. The cause of death has not been identified but Sac PD says her death was not “natural.”

The woman has not been identified and there is currently no suspect information.

Stay with FOX40 for updates.