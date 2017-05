STANISLAUS COUNTY — A Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy and a community service officer were killed in a crash Saturday morning.

The accident happened in Modesto near Crows Landing and 7th Street.

Surrounding roads are currently closed while CHP investigates the crash.

The deputy and community service officer were responding to a residential burglary call.

There is no further information at this point.

