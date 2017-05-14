28 People Displaced After Fire Damages Four Units

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Twenty-eight people have been displaced after an apartment fire on Bowles Street damaged four units.

Nine adults and 19 children need a new place to stay after a fire sparked in a unit of a fourplex apartment complex. The unit where the fire started was the most heavily damaged. The three other units sustained smoke damage. And the fire briefly spread to a two-story apartment complex right next store, but only caused minor damage.

No one was injured in the fire. Several pets were rescued from the apartments.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.