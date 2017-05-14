Man’s Body Found Near South Sacramento Park

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — A man in his 50s was found dead near a park in South Sacramento on Sunday morning, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sacramento Metro Fire Department was called regarding an unresponsive man in a field near Orange Avenue is South Sacramento. When crews arrived, they pronounced the man dead. The sheriff’s department was called out because the death did not appear to natural to the fire department crew.

When deputies arrived to check out the area, they located a possible crime scene at Jack Sheldon Park. The possible scene of the crime was just south of where the man was found. There was a small homeless camp in the area.

According to the deputy coroner, it appears the man had been shot in the upper body. Detectives are still trying to determine where the shooting took place. There is no known motive or suspect description at this time.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-515.