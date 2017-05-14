Two Amgen Races Take Over Sacramento

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- 90 minutes, 43 miles and lap, after lap, after lap.

Under the shadow of the Capitol building, the exciting finish of the Amgen Tour of California women's race was watched by tens of thousands of fans in Sacramento.

With the huge crowds comes security concerns. The Sacramento Police Department partners with other law enforcement agencies and Amgen to ensure safety.

"There is ongoing communication with our internal teams, and working hand-in-hand with the city as well," said Kristin Klein, president of Amgen Tour of California.

The Sacramento Police Department says officers in the air, on bikes and with dogs keep the event running smoothly.

"Safety is first and foremost," Klein said.

Nothing put a damper on Stage Four of the women's race.

"I'm really, really happy it's also Mother's Day, so I'm going to give this victory to my mom," said cyclist Giorgia Bronzini, who won Stage Four.

It isn't just a big accomplishment for the winners of the day, but for all female cyclists.

"Very important to us, we want to continue to leverage the platform to promote cycling in general," Klein said.

As the women's race wrapped up, Stage One of the men's race kicked off in Sacramento with more than 100 male athletes completing the 104 mile route.

"It is a very exciting day in Sacramento," Klein said.