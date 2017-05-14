Two People Shot in Modesto; Deputies Search for Suspects

MODESTO — Two people were hospitalized after being shot on Spencer Avenue in Modesto, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting happened about 3:45 p.m. A man and a woman were both hit by gunfire, and they have both been hospitalized. Their conditions are not known.

Witnesses say following the shooting, two people ran away.

Deputies and Modesto police officers searched the area extensively but were not able to find the suspects.

Detectives have not released a suspect description.

