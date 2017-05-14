Woman who Attempted to Stab Boyfriend Shot by Stanislaus County Deputy

MODESTO — A woman who tried to stab her boyfriend was shot Saturday after refusing to cooperate with police.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reports that a man called 911 when his girlfriend tried to stab him with a knife at their home on Bragg Road, just off of Crows Landing Road.

Once on scene, deputies found the 34-year-old woman, still armed with a knife, outside of the residence.

A deputy shot the woman when she would not comply with officers.

The suspect is now in stable condition at the hospital.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave.

The police department and the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office have launched three separate investigations to look into the shooting and moments leading up to the incident.

