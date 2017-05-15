× 15-Year-Old Bicyclist Hit, Killed by Train Near Manteca

MANTECA — A 15-year-old was hit and killed by a train near Manteca, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen, who was riding a bike, was hit on the tracks just south of Interstate 5 where the freeway meets Highway 120 in the Lathrop area.

According to the sheriff’s department, they believe two teens were trying to beat the train. One of the teens made it across the tracks, and the other did not.

The ACE train involved was headed to Manteca. It was delayed, but has since been allowed to leave the scene.