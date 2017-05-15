2 Wounded in Freeway Shooting in San Francisco Bay Area

HAYWARD (AP) — Two people were shot and wounded after a motorist opened fired on a freeway off-ramp in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward.

KTVU reports Monday that the two are in stable condition after being shot on an exit to southbound Interstate 880 Sunday night. A third person in the vehicle was not injured.

The California Highway Patrol is investigation the shooting, which is not believed to be a random attack.

It was not known Monday if the people in the two cars got into some kind of dispute before the shooting.

The shooter drove off after the shooting and no arrests have been made.

Freeway shootings are not uncommon. The CHP estimates there have been more than 80 shootings on Bay Area freeways since 2015.