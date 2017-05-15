Rosemont Student Arrested for Sharing Alleged School Shooting Threat on Snapchat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Parents and police were on high alert Monday morning after students received a Snapchat picture of a gun and an alleged threat that there would be a shooting on a local high school campus.

It was business as usual for the start of the week at Rosemont High School, despite a picture that made the rounds Sunday and had many parents worried.

The picture, sent out by a Rosemont student, shows an assault rifle on a bed with the caption, "For people that call me a school shooter just wait till monday."

The student was arrested around 8:13 p.m. Sunday at his home on La Riviera Drive. Sacramento police officers later discovered that the weapon was actually a replica airsoft gun.

Most of the students FOX40 spoke with are not worried about the potential threat and were attending classes Monday.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates on this story.