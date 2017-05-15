Bear Struck, Injured by Vehicle in La Verne is Tranquilized by Wildlife Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA VERNE (KTLA) -- A bear that was injured after being struck by a vehicle on the 210 Freeway in La Verne was tranquilized by wildlife officials and taken to a rehabilitation center Monday morning, officials said.

According to FOX40 sister station KLTA the incident was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway near the Fruit Street exit. The bear, a female believed to weigh about 225 pounds, made its way to a nearby embankment after being struck, La Verne Police officials said in a news release.

Responding officers saw the bear limping and laying down. Aerial video from Sky5 showed the bear in some bushes near the exit of the freeway and was limping away as a California Fish and Wildlife warden went toward it with what appeared to be a tranquilizer gun.

The bear was hit by tranquilizer darts on its rear and back and eventually went down, video showed.

The California Highway Patrol closed the Fruit Street ramp to the west 210 Freeway while wildlife officials trapped the bear. Residents were being asked to stay indoors if the bear wandered into their yards.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.