Fire Company: 25 Children, 3 Adults Hurt on Overturned Bus

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — A local fire company says 25 children and three adults are injured after a charter bus overturned on Interstate 95 in northeastern Maryland.

The Susquehanna Hose Company tweets that more than 25 people were injured when the bus overturned in the Havre de Grace area on Monday morning. The company says two critically injured patients, one child and one adult, were flown to hospitals.

Maryland State Police reports that 26 of those on board were children. Three chaperones were also present along with the bus driver.

Prelim info re SB I-95 @ ext 89 bus crash – 26 children, 3 chaperones, 1 driver on board. One adult, one child flown by @MDSP & De SP. — MD State Police (@MDSP) May 15, 2017

Video from the scene shows a person on a stretcher being wheeled away from the overturned bus to a waiting medevac helicopter and other patients being carried to ambulances. There’s damage to the hill and guardrail on the right side of the highway.

At least two other buses and cars are stopped near the overturned white bus with no apparent markings.

The highway was stopped in both directions while helicopters landed, but northbound traffic is flowing again.