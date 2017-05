Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Active 20/30 of Sacramento is hosting their first cornhole tournament to raise money for the UC Davis Children's Hospital.

Teams can compete at Bertha Henschel Park in East Sacramento by registering online. The $80 entrance fee also covers drinks, or pay $30 to simply watch and enjoy the tournament and beverages.

Sign up for the tournament on Eventbrite and join Active 20/30 Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The club, which has been around for 95 years, holds fundraisers throughout the year. Visit their site to find more event information.