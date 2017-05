Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Phuong and Thuy Tresner of "Elegant Designs Bridal" joined Gary and Lori to talk about some of the hottest bridal dress trends and show off some gorgeous dresses. They will be providing the dress for Studio40 Live's American Hero Giveaway Wedding in June. In you're looking for the best wedding dresses at unbeatable prices, visit Elegant Designs Bridal.

More info:

Elegant Designs Bridal

2001 Arden Way

(916) 617-9882

Yelp: Elegant Designs Bridal