Group Buys Sac Republic FC, Pushes Toward MLS Expansion

SACRAMENTO — Kevin Nagle’s Sac Soccer & Entertainment Holdings group announced a deal Monday to acquire the Sacramento Republic FC, after the two united in February to push for a Major League Soccer expansion for the city.

A formal announcement was expected later Monday morning.

The deal means the Republic FC and its branding will be included in a bid to the MLS. Previously, SSEH left the Republic FC off its bid.

Meanwhile, city officials continue to plan for a new soccer stadium to open in 2020.

The Sacramento Republic FC won a United Soccer League championship in its inaugural season in 2014.

