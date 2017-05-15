Judge Declares Mistrial in Pieing of Former Sacramento Mayor

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento County judge has declared a mistrial in the 2016 case of a man shoving a pie into then-Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson’s face.

The jury had deliberated the case for several days.

Sean Thompson admitted to shoving a coconut cream pie into Johnson’s face last September at a Seeds of Hope dinner event. Thompson was taken to the hospital after Johnson retaliated, before he was booked into jail.

Thompson had faced a felony charge for assaulting a public official and a misdemeanor charge of battery on a school grounds.

Witnesses have also brought up that Thompson was beaten by Johnson following the incident and that a bloodied Thompson appeared defenseless as the former mayor hit him, according to a statement by White. Thompson was hospitalized following the incident.