Chef Keith Breedlove cooks up a fava bean succotash with local ingredients.

The southern dish is made in the FOX40 kitchen with fava beans, black garlic, sunchokes and asparagus.

Breedlove has been working with local farmers and supporting sustainable practices as the official chef for the California State Fair.

For more information about Chef Breedlove visit the Culinerdy Cruzer site or Facebook page.