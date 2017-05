Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andy Klein, founder and owner of "The Monk's Cellar," joined Gary and Lori in the kitchen with Chef Paul Mueller. Chef Paul prepared some Moules Frites, which is a popular Belgium dish composed of mussels and fries. The Monk's Cellar offers a full restaurant, bar, and brewery all in house. Head in and enjoy a pint and some amazing food.

More info:

The Monk's Cellar

240 Vernon St, Roseville

(916) 786-6665

MonksCellar.com