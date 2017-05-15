Sacramento Cat Found 1,500 Miles Away from Home

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento cat that went missing during a cross-county road trip was found 200 miles from where she disappeared, and 1,500 miles away from home. Now she needs a ride back to her family in Sacramento.

Cherrell Bishop’s 5-year-old cat, Penny, jumped out of an RV at a gas station near the Oklahoma-Missouri border.

Weeks later, Penny, showed up at the Givens residence in Yukon, Oklahoma, 200 miles east of where she went missing.

She had a tag with contact information, so the Givens family was able to call Penny’s grateful owner in Sacramento.

Due to the expenses of transporting an animal across the county, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help bring Penny home.