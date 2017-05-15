Stranded Father, Daughter Kayakers Rescued from Mokelumne River

SACRAMENTO COUNTY — A pair of kayakers were rescued Monday afternoon after becoming stranded in the Mokelumne River near the Cosumnes Nature Preserve, firefighters said.

The stranded kayakers were a man his daughter making the trip down from Elk Grove to celebrate his birthday. Crews responded a little after 1 p.m.

Other kayakers helped direct rescue crews to the stranded pair.

Cosumnes Fire Captain Rick Haas says rescues like this are rare because by this time of year, there is no water in the area. But after an extremely rainy and snowy winter, Haas believes is department will be back for more rescues.

“Be prepared and ask the people at the preserve if the water is navigable and if it’s not, don’t do it,” Haas said.