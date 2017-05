Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One year ago in May, California’s legislature passed the hugely controversial “Right to Die” bill. But another law, also committed to helping California’s terminally ill patients, also passed last year -- more quietly, with less fanfare.

Known as “Right to Try,” this bill allows those who are dying of incurable sickness to use experimental medication that has not been approved by the FDA.

But like “Right to Die,” this bill didn’t pass without controversy. Terminally ill patients and their families say it could give them options when no more exist; others, like the California Nursing Association, argue it simply turns the terminally ill into guinea pigs for the FDA to experiment on.