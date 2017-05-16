49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic

Gary is out on the Hangtown Motorcross course in Prairie City as they prepare for the 49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic set to take place on May 20. Over 100 professional motocross racers will be soaring three stories high and over 70 feet in length in what many consider "the most grueling yet entertaining sport in the world."