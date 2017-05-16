Gary is out on the Hangtown Motorcross course in Prairie City as they prepare for the 49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic set to take place on May 20. Over 100 professional motocross racers will be soaring three stories high and over 70 feet in length in what many consider "the most grueling yet entertaining sport in the world."
49th Annual Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic
-
Your Weekend, May 4
-
Watch the Best in Motocross Battle it Out
-
Placerville Water Treatment Plant Exceeds Capacity; Begins Releasing Untreated Water into Hangtown Creek
-
Jon Stewart to Appear on ‘Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ Monday Night
-
Motorcyclist Who Cleared California Highway Badly Hurt after Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong
-
-
Student Says She was Banned from Class Over Her Hair Color
-
Crayola to Retire Color From 24-Count Crayon Box for First Time Ever
-
Adopt a Pet: Lana
-
Family Pleads for Return of Bikes Stolen from Boys Competing in AMSOIL Arenacross
-
Get Prepared, California!
-
-
Cyclist Attacked by Pit Bull Along American River Parkway
-
Meet Jackie!
-
Stray Dog Attacks K9 After Police Chase Suspect Through Suisun City