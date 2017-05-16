Diamonds are Forever, So Get the Best

Posted 2:14 PM, May 16, 2017, by , Updated at 01:38PM, May 16, 2017


Joe and Valerie Purnell of "Windsor Diamonds" joined Gary and Lori to talk about their incredible selection of engagement rings.  The family owned business offers a variety of styles and diamond sizes.  We are honored to have them providing a 1 carat diamond ring for Studio40 Live's very own American Hero Wedding.  Diamonds are forever, so get the best at Windsor Diamonds.

More info:
Check out the Diamond Bridal Sale
Now through June
10am-6pm
Windsor Diamonds
618 E. Bidwell Street, Folsom
(916) 984-1800
WindsorDiamond.net
Facebook: Windsor Diamond Jewelers