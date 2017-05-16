Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joe and Valerie Purnell of "Windsor Diamonds" joined Gary and Lori to talk about their incredible selection of engagement rings. The family owned business offers a variety of styles and diamond sizes. We are honored to have them providing a 1 carat diamond ring for Studio40 Live's very own American Hero Wedding. Diamonds are forever, so get the best at Windsor Diamonds.

More info:

Check out the Diamond Bridal Sale

Now through June

10am-6pm

Windsor Diamonds

618 E. Bidwell Street, Folsom

(916) 984-1800

WindsorDiamond.net

Facebook: Windsor Diamond Jewelers