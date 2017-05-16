Joe and Valerie Purnell of "Windsor Diamonds" joined Gary and Lori to talk about their incredible selection of engagement rings. The family owned business offers a variety of styles and diamond sizes. We are honored to have them providing a 1 carat diamond ring for Studio40 Live's very own American Hero Wedding. Diamonds are forever, so get the best at Windsor Diamonds.
More info:
Check out the Diamond Bridal Sale
Now through June
10am-6pm
Windsor Diamonds
618 E. Bidwell Street, Folsom
(916) 984-1800
WindsorDiamond.net
Facebook: Windsor Diamond Jewelers