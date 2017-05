Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary and Lori were joined by another loving dog from Front Street Animal Shelter for this segment of Pets on the Patio. Meet Big Ben, a 3-year-old Pitbull mix. He is a gentle giant who is well trained and loves long walks. If you're interested in Big Ben or adopting another animal, contact Front Street Animal Shelter.

More info:

Front Street Animal Shelter

2127 Front Street, Sacramento, CA, 95818

(916) 808-7387

FrontStreetShelter.org

Facebook: FrontStreetAnimalShelter

Twitter: @FrontStreetLife