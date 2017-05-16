Open a Checking Account with Sierra Central Credit Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sierra Central Credit Union is getting involved with Studio40 Live's American Hero Wedding Giveaway by providing one lucky couple with a $500 checking account! Gary paid a visit to the Sierra Central Credit Union headquarters in Yuba City to find out about opening his own checking account. With 18 branches to choose from and the latest mobile banking technology, Sierra Central Credit Union makes banking easy. Open a checking account with them and manage your money the right way.

More info:

Sierra Central Credit Union

1351 Harter Parkway, Yuba City, CA, 95993

(800) 222-7228

SierraCentral.com

Facebook: Sierra Central Credit Union