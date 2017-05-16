Snow Hits the Sierra

Snow was coming down steadily in the Sierra Tuesday afternoon, with additional snow expected into the overnight hours.

Traveling eastboud on Interestate 80 at about 3 p.m., FOX40 encountered heavy snowfall at Soda Springs. The snow was melting once it hit the pavement, but the freeway surface was nonetheless slippery.

Just east of Soda Springs, a pickup truck spun out and hit a tree. The driver did not require medical attention.

The on-scene tow truck driver with D&S Towing said people either need to slow down or stay home because this storm is winter-like.