Stockton Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Bank Robbery Suspect

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspected bank robber.

According to police, the suspect entered a bank on Quail Lakes Drive near Mallard Creek Circle and gave the teller a note demanding cash. The teller turned over the cash and the suspect ran away.

No one was injured and no weapons were seen.

The suspect is described as a black man, 35 to 40 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 210 pounds. He was seen wearing a gray and blue short-sleeved, button-up shirt, khaki shorts and a gray baseball cap.

The Stockton Police Department asks anyone with information about the robbery or who recognizes the suspect to call (209) 937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.