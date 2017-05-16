Stockton Police Department Has More Officers Than Ever Before

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department hired its 443rd officer — that’s the most officers the department has had in the city’s history.

The city now has about 100 more officers than it had in 2008 during the Great Recession — when the city was on the verge of bankruptcy, according to the department.

Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said the goal is for officers to cover smaller areas and get to know neighbors to build more trust within the community.

And the department is not done growing yet.

Stockton’s goal is to hire 40 more officers in the next year.

Stockton crime is still high, but it is trending downward with the increase in officers.